The Oklahoma Sooners are reportedly making a notable addition to their coaching staff ahead of the 2020 college football regular season.

According to multiple reports, Oklahoma is hiring former standout running back Demarco Murray.

Murray, 31, spent the 2019 season as the running backs coach at Arizona. He’ll reportedly have the same position at Oklahoma under Lincoln Riley.

Wildcat Authority of 247Sports has confirmed the news:

After only being at Arizona for one season, running backs coach DeMarco Murray is headed to Oklahoma. Sources have indicated to Wildcat Authority that the move has been completed and could be announced as soon as Monday.

Murray was a standout player at Oklahoma, totaling 3,685 career rushing yards and 50 touchdowns. He had 157 career catches for 13 touchdowns and added 1,462 kickoff return yards and two touchdowns.

The former star NFL running back played in the league from 2011-17.

Murray was a three-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro in 2014.