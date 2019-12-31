On Saturday afternoon the Oklahoma Sooners saw their season come to an end with a loss to LSU in the Peach Bowl. Star quarterback Joe Burrow tossed for nearly 500 yards and seven touchdowns. He also added on rushing score en route to the Tigers’ 63-28 win.

The loss for Oklahoma stings, especially considering the Sooners have not been very competitive in the playoff over the past few seasons. Unfortunately, Oklahoma entered the game shorthanded due to several injuries and suspensions.

A new report reveals the coaching staff “sent home” a player for disciplinary reasons before the game.

“[Ty] DeArman was sent home in the middle of Peach Bowl trip due to disciplinary issues,” Carey Murdock of SoonerScoop reported.

As well as @jasonkersey's report on Ty DeArman entering the transfer portal, I can also tell you DeArman (not Kersey) was sent home in the middle of Peach Bowl trip due to disciplinary issues. — Carey Murdock (@CareyAMurdock) December 31, 2019

Reports from earlier in the day suggested DeArman entered the transfer portal. It’s clear he had some sort of incident that led to him being sent home and wanting out of the program.

DeArman, a three-star recruit, committed to Arizona State early in the recruitment process. He flipped to Oklahoma but didn’t see the field for the Sooners this season.

Lincoln Riley and company will gear up for the 2020 season after a tough end to the 2019 campaign.

Stay tuned for the latest Oklahoma news.