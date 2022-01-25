Report: Surprise Contender Has Emerged For Caleb Williams

Following the close of the 2021 college football season, Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams entered his name in the transfer portal.

For the last few weeks, he’s been the most-coveted transfer on the market. However, he hasn’t publicly discussed which teams he’s considering and all seems to be quiet on the Western Front.

Over the weekend, a report suggested Williams was down to two teams: LSU and USC. However, a new report suggested another team has emerged as a “true contender” to land the star transfer quarterback.

According to Gerry Hamilton of On3Sports, Williams is considering Wisconsin as a potential landing spot.

“Wisconsin has emerged as a serious contender to sign former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams from the transfer portal, according to On3’s Gerry Hamilton. USC and LSU also remain in the running for On3’s No. 1 ranked prospect in the Transfer Portal Rankings,” the report said.

Williams threw for 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions in his first season for the Sooners. He also added another 442 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Could he be Big Ten bound?