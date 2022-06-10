Report: Why Latest Big 12 Moves Don't Affect Oklahoma, Texas

DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 12: Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) is sacked during a game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners on October 12, 2019, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Friday, Max Olson of The Athletic reported that Cincinnati, Houston and UCF have reached an agreement on a deal to exit the AAC and join the Big 12 in the summer of 2023.

According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF will have to pay the AAC an exit fee of $18 million each.

Even though the Big 12 is expediting its expansion process, Oklahoma and Texas aren't expected to change their departure dates. Max Olson explained why during an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show.

"The Big 12 just had a money distribution that was a really good number," Olson said. "Too many people benefit by just keeping Texas and Oklahoma in until 2025."



Unless something changes, Oklahoma and Texas will join the SEC in 2025.

Of course, it's possible that Oklahoma and Texas leave the Big 12 earlier than 2025. We've seen over the past few months just how fast things change in the college football world.

That being said, it would be fun to see Oklahoma and Texas compete in a loaded Big 12 before taking their talents to the SEC.