Former College Football Star Passes Away After Battle With ALS

On Saturday afternoon, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a former Oklahoma star passed away.

Rickey Dixon passed away after a battle with ALS, according to former Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer. He was just 53 years old.

Dixon was a standout for the Sooners in the 1980’s. He helped lead the team to a national title win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in 1986.

“I’m sorry to announce 3 o’clock this afternoon passing of Ricky Dixon!” Switzer said in the post. “He died in his home in De Soto Texas with his family around him! He was inducted into college football Hall of Fame this past year! [Dixon] was one of the greatest players ever played the Sooners!”

I’m sorry to announce 3 o’clock this afternoon passing of Ricky Dixon! he died in his home in De Soto Texas with his family around him! He was inducted into college football Hall of Fame this past year! He was one of the greatest players ever played the Sooners! @OU_Football — Barry Switzer (@Barry_Switzer) August 1, 2020

In 2013, he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Dixon became the 22nd Sooner to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2019. He was Oklahoma’s first Thorpe Award winner and his 17 interceptions remain the second-most in school history.

Following his standout career at Oklahoma, Dixon was the No. 5 overall pick in the 1988 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

He went on to play five seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams prior to the start of the 1993 season. In six years total, Dixon recorded six interceptions in 82 career games.

Our thoughts are with the Dixon family.