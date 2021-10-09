Robert Griffin III Has Blunt Message For Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler

For the second year in a row, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has been benched during the Red River Showdown.

Rattler entered this college football season as the top quarterback prospect in the country. And yet, in the first five games of the season, he had just 1,260 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Things took a turn for the worse this Saturday for Rattler, as he had just 111 passing yards, an interception and a fumble in the first half against Texas.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley decided to bench Rattler for dual-threat quarterback Caleb Williams during the final stages of the second quarter. He made that move shortly after Rattler had a costly fumble.

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III is clearly disappointed with the Oklahoma signal-caller’s performance this afternoon, tweeting “Spencer Rattler is fumbling the bag right now.”

Spencer Rattler is fumbling the bag right now — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 9, 2021

Griffin isn’t wrong about Rattler “fumbling the bag” this afternoon. If he’s going to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he can’t afford to be benched in the biggest game of the regular season.

Perhaps the Sooners’ decision to bench Rattler will light a fire under him. Until we see better results, though, the sports world will have serious doubts about Rattler’s skillset and whether it can translate to the pros.