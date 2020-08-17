Former Star Oklahoma Running Back Released By NFL Team

A former standout Oklahoma Sooners running back has been waived by his NFL team.

Rodney Anderson was an elite performer at the running back position for the Sooners. He was an All-Big 12 player in 2017 and rushed for more than 200 yards in the College Football Playoff against Georgia.

The former Sooners star was a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, Anderson’s rookie season was over before it began, as he tore his ACL in his final preseason game.

Anderson was hoping to bounce back with a promising Year 2. Unfortunately, he can’t seem to beat the injury bug.

The Bengals announced on Monday that Anderson has been waived with an injury designation after failing a physical.

Roster Update: The #Bengals waived HB Rodney Anderson (failed physical). — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 17, 2020

This is very tough news for Anderson, who has a lot of potential at the NFL level.

ESPN reporter Ben Baby had some details on the Bengals’ decision:

The Cincinnati Bengals waived running back Rodney Anderson after a failed physical, the team announced Monday. Anderson, a sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft, suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during a preseason game last season. The same injury occurred during his final year at Oklahoma. With Anderson’s departure and the official addition of DE Bryce Sterk, the Bengals are currently at the 80-man roster limit.

The Bengals are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Chargers.