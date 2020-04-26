It was a pretty good weekend for the Oklahoma Sooners at the NFL Draft.

Two Sooners went in the first round and star quarterback Jalen Hurts found a home in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, the weekend is ending on a low note for one former Oklahoma star.

The Dolphins announced that former Sooners running back Samaje Perine has been waived. Perine split the 2019 season between the Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals. He finished the year with five carries for 16 yards.

As a member of the Sooners, Perine set the NCAA single-game rushing record with 427 yards against the Kansas in 2014. He recorded over 1,000 yards in each of his three years at Oklahoma before declaring for the NFL Draft in 2017.

Perine ended up going No. 114 overall to the Washington Redskins in 2017, and he played in all 16 games as a rookie.

Perine went on to lead Washington in rushing yards his rookie year as they went 7-9. He finished that season with 175 carries for 603 yards and a touchdown.

Unfortunately for Perine, the arrival of Adrian Peterson in 2018 caused him to tumble down the depth chart.

Perine had eight carries for 32 yards in 2018, and was waived by Washington before the start of the 2019 campaign.

Luckily, there is plenty of time for Perine to latch on to another team before the start of the 2020 season.

Good luck, Samaje!