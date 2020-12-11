Shane Beamer Sends Message To Oklahoma Fans After Leaving For South Carolina

Shane Beamer isn’t just heading to South Carolina to fulfill his dream of being a head coach, he’s leaving behind an Oklahoma team he’s helped shape into one of the true offensive powerhouses in college football.

Earlier this week, Oklahoma’s Twitter congratulated Beamer on his new job and thanked him for his service. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Beamer responded by offering his thanks to the Sooners for giving him three great years.

“Thank YOU @OU_Football!!” Beamer wrote. “My 3 years with you made ME better. So thankful for the friendships my family and I made here and for the amazing experiences we had on and off the field!!”

Beamer joined the Sooners in 2018 as an assistant head coach and tight ends coach. In his first year with the team, Oklahoma had a historic offense that averaged 48.4 points per game, leading the nation en route to Big 12 title honors and a trip to the College Football Playoff.

The Sooners have averaged over 44 points per game during Beamer’s three years with the team. Though the team still has plenty of great offensive minds on staff, he will be missed.

Head coach Lincoln Riley has confirmed that Shane Beamer will continue coaching for the rest of their 2020 campaign. However, he will no longer be engaged in recruiting efforts for obvious reasons.

Oklahoma won plenty of games before Beamer joined the staff and will continue to win after he’s gone. But there probably aren’t many in Sooner Nation who are happy to see him go.

Good luck in South Carolina, coach!