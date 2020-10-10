Sideline Update On Oklahoma Quarterback Spencer Rattler

On Saturday afternoon, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler got his first start in the Red River Showdown.

Unfortunately for the young quarterback, it didn’t last very long. After just 20 minutes of play, head coach Lincoln Riley decided a quarterback change was necessary.

Riley put in backup quarterback Tanner Mordecai. That left Sooners fans wondering if Rattler was hurt or if he was just benched for poor play.

FOX’s Jenny Taft gave an update right before the end of the first half. She said doctors looked at Rattler for a moment, but he had his helmet and was ready to go back in.

“FOX’s Jenny Taft saying Spencer Rattler is healthy, and that Tanner Mordecai’s insertion into this game (three series and counting now) doesn’t appear to be related to any sort of injury,” Dallas Morning News reporter Scott Bell said.

Rattler completed 8-of-13 passes for 74 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also fumbled the ball at a pivotal moment in the first half.

Lincoln Riley decided his young quarterback needed a “wake-up” call in the first half so he put Mordecai in. So far, the backup quarterback has played relatively well, completing 5-of-7 passing for 52 yards.

Oklahoma and Texas are currently tied 17-17 in what has been an ugly game for both teams. The Sooners have turned the ball over three times, but are still tied.