Skip Bayless Calls Oklahoma The 'Most Overrated Team In College Football History'

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Three weeks ago Skip Bayless was saying Oklahoma looks like a legitimate playoff contender this season. The tide has turned.

The Sooners have lost three straight games. Saturday's outcome was by far the worst.

Texas took Oklahoma to the woodshed on Saturday, walloping the Sooners 49-0 in the Red River game.

Now, Bayless thinks Oklahoma is the "most overrated team in college football history." Wow.

"After 3 games, my OU Sooners became THE MOST OVERRATED TEAM IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL HISTORY. I thought they were a playoff team. So did many national voices starting w our man Joel Klatt. They just lost to arch-rival Texas 49-0. Last 3, they've allowed 41/55/49. They will finish 3-9," said Bayless.

That's quite a flip from how Skip Bayless felt previously. He's not wrong, though.

Oklahoma looks flat-out awful this season. And it won't get any easier from here on out.

The Sooners play Kansas next week. There's no doubt the Jayhawks are looking to make a statement following their crushing loss to TCU this Saturday.

Can Brent Venables right the ship? It doesn't look likely this fall.