Skip Bayless Has Brutally Honest Comment On Spencer Rattler

Oklahoma’s football program hit a new low on Saturday night, losing back-to-back Big 12 games for the first time in 20 years.

A week after getting upset by Kansas State, the Sooners lost to Iowa State, dropping to 1-2 on the 2020 regular season.

“We were playing good ball, not great ball,” Lincoln Riley said in his postgame press conference. “We had some chances to separate against a good team on the road. When you’re a great team you take advantage of those. We’re not quite there yet. Came down to a back and forth game. Couple plays we didn’t make. Some of the key pays. Outside of those kicks….I thought we dropped two for sure touchdown passes. We really did a good against the run game in the first half but (not in the second half)….Again, we’re one play short.

“Our backs are against the wall here. It’s all about how you respond. Despite the sickening feeling in my stomach right now…we still know there’s the making of a good football team in there.”

Spencer Rattler looked good in the first game of the season, but he’s struggled with turnovers in the two losses.

FOX Sports 1 personality Skip Bayless is an Oklahoma fan. He’s not loving what he’s seen from Rattler so far.

From what I’ve seen so far, new OU QB Rattler gets rattled when the game gets tight. Gifted thrower but as yet I don’t see Baker/Kyler/Jalen clutch grit. OK, as lifelong OU fan, I’m spoiled rotten. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 4, 2020

That’s certainly a fair assessment, but it’s also unfair to expect Rattler to immediately be as good as Baker, Kyler and Jalen.

Oklahoma fans have been very spoiled at the quarterback position under Lincoln Riley.

The Sooners will look to get to 2-2 next Saturday with a win over Texas.