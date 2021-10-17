Skip Bayless Reacts To Oklahoma’s Quarterback Decision Tonight

As expected, Oklahoma went with five-star freshman Caleb Williams over Spencer Rattler at quarterback for tonight’s game against TCU.

We already knew this was likely to happen going into the game, but it is still pretty crazy to see Rattler, a preseason Heisman favorite and potential top-five draft pick, on the bench. Sooner fans, like sports television personality Skip Bayless, just want to win though, so they’re fine with whatever QB option makes that more likely.

Thus far, Williams is off to a fast start tonight, going 6-for-6 for 88 yards and a touchdown as OU has jumped out to a 14-0 lead. Bayless is watching and tweeting, and he seems excited.

“My Oklahoma Sooners look SO DIFFERENT with Caleb Williams starting at quarterback for Spencer Rattler,” Bayless wrote. “Never seen anything like this. A true freshman replacing the preseason Heisman favorite and projected first pick in the draft … and igniting this team.”

In all honesty, it’s not surprising that Williams is having success. He was the No. 2 quarterback and No. 7 overall recruit in the country for a reason.

Still, this makes you wonder what happens with Rattler. Will he transfer? If so, does he do it now or wait until the end of the season?

This is a dilemma Oklahoma fans did not expect this season, but as long as the Sooners keep winning, it’s a good problem to have.