Skip Bayless Reacts To Oklahoma’s Stunning Upset Loss

Kansas State has officially turned into Oklahoma’s kryptonite. For the second-straight season, the Wildcats have upset the Sooners.

Oklahoma had a double-digit lead for nearly three quarters, but then Spencer Rattler and the offense took their foot off the gas. And once again, the Sooners were unable to make a big stop on defense when it mattered most.

Skylar Thompson and the Wildcats outscored the Sooners 17-0 in the fourth quarter, as a 50-yard field goal from Blake Lynch gave his team the lead with only a few minutes remaining.

The Sooners had one more chance to either send this game to overtime or win outright, but Rattler threw his third interception of the day. Following this shocking loss, FS1 personality Skip Bayless went on Twitter to vent about his favorite college football team.

“Yet another shocking defensive collapse for the Lincoln Riley regime,” Bayless wrote on Twitter. “Or should I say predictable collapse.”

Lincoln Riley is undoubtedly one of the best coaches in the country, but Oklahoma’s football program continues to struggle on the defensive side of the ball.

Usually, the Sooners can overcome their defensive woes because their offense is just so prolific. That wasn’t the case this afternoon, as Riley had some questionable calls late in this game.

Oklahoma will try to bounce back from this shocking loss to Kansas State. Things won’t get any easier for the Sooners though, as they’ll have to face the Iowa State Cyclones on the road.