Spencer Rattler’s Dad Addresses His Son’s Situation

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler entered the 2021 season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy and a leader on a Sooners team with hopes of competing for a National Championship.

Fast forward a few months and Rattler has lost his starting job.

It all unwinded for the redshirt sophomore this past Saturday at the Red River Showdown against Texas. Rattler was benched in the first half after some early struggles in favor of five-star freshman Caleb Williams. The Sooners backup then led a daring comeback to knock off the Longhorns and preserve Oklahoma’s perfect season.

With the game now in the rearview mirror, Rattler has had to face the reality that he might’ve lost his starting job for good over the weekend. That’s left him with a major question mark about his future in football.

Rattler’s father, Mark, addressed the situation developing in Norman in an interview with Mason Young and Austin Curtright of the OU Daily this week. While he said that his son is fully focused on helping the Sooners win a National Championship this season, he revealed that many options are on the table and that Spencer might head to the NFL, transfer, or stay put at Oklahoma.

“For right now, he’s focused on working for this team, and we’ll see what happens after Jan. 10,” Mike Rattler said. “Hopefully he’ll be playing in the national championship on Jan. 10, and then after that we’ll evaluate where he is as far as if any teams are interested in him in the NFL, we’ll consider that. If we think, ‘Hey, you know what, we may ought to do another year or something at Oklahoma, wherever’ . . . we’re leaving our options open whereas that is concerned, but for the most part, right now, we don’t even talk about it, because he’s got a task at hand to deal with.”

Caleb Williams took the majority of snaps with first team in practice Tuesday, but Spencer Rattler is still committed to #Sooners, his father says.https://t.co/2FScMWmHsk — OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) October 12, 2021

Although Mike Rattler might not have complete insight into Lincoln Riley’s Oklahoma program, but his response to the weekend’s events is quite telling. Clearly his son is aware of the wide range of opportunities that will be open to him after this season.

While Spencer Rattler might be focused on the task at hand in Norman, it’s difficult not to speculate about where he could end up next year.