Lincoln Riley Announces Oklahoma’s Week 1 Starting Quarterback

For the first time since 2014, the Oklahoma Sooners will have a homegrown talent starting at quarterback. Spencer Rattler, the former No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country, officially has the nod for Oklahoma football in Week 1.

OU opens the season against FCS squad Missouri State on Saturday, Sept. 12. Today, Lincoln Riley announced that the former high school star out of Arizona will be under center for the Sooners to start the year, beating out Tanner Mordecai—who has been battling through injuries this summer—for the job.

“I’ve also made the decision that Spencer Rattler will start the season at quarterback,” Riley said during his press conference today. “It’s been a little bit different competition. Spencer’s played very well, and certainly I think is very deserving of it.”

“I’m disappointed for Tanner Mordecai. He had to up missing 70-75-percent of fall camp, which obviously severely limited his reps or true opportunities to go play his best ball and get a shot at it. But that’s football, you know, with injury, or as we know in this climate right now, with COVID and all of the different ways that can knock guys out of playing time or practice time, all of that. That’s something that each and every team at a lot of different positions are going to have to deal with. So, he’ll be ready to bounce back. It’s been good to have him back at practice. We feel that we have two competent players at the quarterback position.”

For fans who want to see that long-awaited first start for Spencer Rattler, it will cost a pretty penny. Oklahoma football vs. Missouri State will be a pay-per-view game for $54.99.

The decision is not a surprising one. Rattler served as the main backup to Jalen Hurts last year, completing 7-of-11 pass attempts for 81 yards and a touchdown in 2019. He has been installed as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy before ever starting a college game. Considering the numbers that Heisman winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray and finalist Hurts put up in Riley’s offense, that may not be as ridiculous as it sounds.

Rattler and the Sooners’ opener against the Missouri State Bears is slated for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff.