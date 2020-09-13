College Football Fans React To Spencer Rattler’s First Start

The Spun

Oklahoma freshman QB Spencer Rattler drops back to throw.

If you were under the impression that Oklahoma football’s streak of terrifyingly impressive quarterback play was over, think again. Spencer Rattler, the former No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country, looks to be taking up the mantle of Sooners QB1 quite well.

Rattler is the first homegrown quarterback to start at Oklahoma since 2014. Baker Mayfield (Texas Tech), Kyler Murray (Texas A&M), and Jalen Hurts (Alabama) all transfered into the program. Mayfield and Murray each won the Heisman Trophy and were No. 1 picks in the NFL Draft, while Hurts was a Heisman finalist and second-rounder.

Missouri State, Oklahoma’s opponent today, isn’t exactly the toughest test admittedly. Still, Rattler lit it up today. Playing one half of football, he was 14-of-17 for 290 yards and four touchdowns.

Rattler entered the season as one of the Heisman favorites, despite having zero career starts entering today’s game. Fans of FOX College Football voted on him as their preseason prediction for the award. If today’s numbers were any indication of what is to come, he may just have a shot at it.

Tanner Mordecai, who Spencer Rattler beat out for the Oklahoma football quarterback job, came in and matched his 14-for-17 outing. He was less explosive though, throwing for 157 yards, one touchdown, and an interception.

Freshman Chandler Morris, the four-star son of Auburn assistant and former Arkansas and SMU head coach Chad Morris, was 2-for-2 for 37 yards as the third stringer.

Outside of Rattler, tonight’s most impressive quarterback may have been Texas’ Sam Ehlinger. The vet was 24-for-32 for 429 yards and five touchdowns in the first half tonight against UTEP.

The Red River Rivalry is scheduled for Oct. 10. That can’t come soon enough for fans of offensive football.


