Spencer Rattler’s First Half Stats For Oklahoma Tonight Are Insane

Baker Mayfield. Kyler Murray. Jalen Hurts.

The three names listed above are three of the best quarterbacks college football has seen in recent years. All three played under Lincoln Riley. And all three either won or contended for the Heisman Trophy and went on to the NFL.

Is Spencer Rattler next?

It’s early, but it’s looking that way. Oklahoma’s five-star quarterback is making his starting debut on Saturday night.

The Sooners are leading Missouri State, 41-0, at halftime.

Rattler’s stats are basically perfect:

14 of 17 passing

290 yards

Four touchdowns

It doesn’t get much better than that.

The Spencer Rattler era in Oklahoma has BEGUN 💸 He’s 6/6 for 164 yards and 2 TDs midway through the 1st quarter 🤯 (via @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/HfLSG3QqQx — Overtime (@overtime) September 12, 2020

It’s not surprising to see Rattler dominate early, but it’s still impressive.

Riley has spoken incredibly highly of his starting quarterback heading into the season.

“He seems to always have a lot of confidence, regardless of the situation that he’s in, which I think is key for anybody at that position,” Riley said before the season opener. “I think his confidence and belief in himself and his teammates, I think that’s the thing that I would say stands out the most about him right now.

“He’s never been afraid of the moment, which, again, for young players, that’s a key thing and I don’t know that that’s really coached. That’s just something that guys either have or they don’t at a young age.”

We can’t wait to see what Rattler has in store for the second half…