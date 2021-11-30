Star Oklahoma Wide Receiver Announces He’s Entering Transfer Portal

The exodus is in full swing. One of Oklahoma’s star wide receivers is entering the transfer portal.

Jadon Haselwood, former five-star recruit and Oklahoma’s second-leading receiver from this year’s team, has entered the transfer portal.

Haselwood took to Twitter to make the announcement. He noted being a Sooner was his “childhood dream.”

It’s safe to assume Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC was a big factor in Haselwood’s decision.

“It was a childhood dream of mine to be a Sooner and I’m blessed to have been able to live that out,” Haselwood said. “After careful consideration, and due to many factors, I’ve decided that I’ll be entering the transfer portal.

“Thank you to all of those who have supported me. I am proud of the grown I’ve had during my time at Oklahoma and I look forward to building on that next season in a new program.”

OU WR Jadon Haselwood announces intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. pic.twitter.com/NZqscRC5Dy — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) November 30, 2021

This is a massive loss for the Sooners. One team is getting an extremely talented player this off-season.

Jadon Haselwood caught 39 passes for 399 yards and six touchdowns this season. He led Oklahoma in touchdown receptions and finished second in receiving yards behind Marvin Mims who had 648 yards on the year.

Haselwood’s departure puts the Sooners in a tough spot, especially considering they still have to play in a bowl game.

Bob Stoops is committed to preparing the Sooners for the postseason in Lincoln Riley’s absence.