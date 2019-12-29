Stephen A. Smith Reacts To LSU’s Dominance vs. Oklahoma

The first semifinal matchup on the schedule tonight has resulted in an offensive outburst for LSU. It’s been such a dominant showing that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is sick of hearing about Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley.

Riley has been linked to NFL job openings for the past two seasons. He’s proven that he can get the best out of any quarterback, such as Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts.

One of the teams constantly linked to Riley is the Dallas Cowboys. Well, Smith no longer wants to hear those two paired together.

Smith went on Twitter to rant about Oklahoma’s inability to stop LSU at all on defense. He believes that today’s showing by the Sooners is enough to warrant NFL teams staying away from Coach Riley.

“I don’t want to hear another damn word bout Lincoln Riley and the Dallas Cowboys,” Smith wrote on Twitter. “And I don’t care if it IS college. You can’t give up 49 points in a HALF and deserve a promotion to the NFL Level. I don’t want to hear it.”

It’s definitely a harsh stance from Smith.

Riley hasn’t even hinted at leaving Oklahoma for the NFL, but the league is always looking for innovative minds that are fairly young.

Regardless of what Smith thinks about the Sooners, it’s hard to believe today’s effort in the Peach Bowl will change how teams view Riley.