Oklahoma Fans React To Lincoln Riley Playing Tanner Mordecai

Lincoln Riley appears to have made a quarterback change.

Oklahoma began the 2020 season with five-star Spencer Rattler starting at quarterback. Rattler, a former top recruit, was believed to be the next great Sooners quarterback, following in the footsteps of Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Murts.

Rattler looked the part early, earning Heisman Trophy hype in the season opener, but it’s been downhill ever since. Oklahoma is 1-2 on the season and Rattler has struggled with ball security.

This afternoon, Oklahoma is taking on rival Texas. Rattler appears to have been benched early in the second quarter. The Sooners quarterback is 8 for 13 for 74 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Riley went with Tanner Mordecai at the quarterback spot on the Sooners’ most-recent possession. Oklahoma fans are pretty stunned by the move.

Another Rattler turnover 👀 He’s been benched for Tanner Mordecai early in the 2Q (via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/OTjvdi6m8y — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 10, 2020

Tanner Mordecai stands in the pocket and delivers a strike for a first down on his first pass in the Cotton Bowl. pic.twitter.com/EC0OR2TwfB — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 10, 2020

Tanner Mordecai in for Oklahoma…freeze this moment and imagine comparing the current Sooners' lineup to what spring preview mags featured. — Josh Pate 🎙🏈 (@LateKickJosh) October 10, 2020

Rattler was seen getting his arm massaged on the bench, so maybe there’s an injury at play here. He was recently seen on the sideline shaking his arm out with his helmet off.

Oklahoma and Texas are tied, 10-10, midway through the second quarter. It will be interesting to see how Riley handles the quarterback position moving forward.

The game between the Sooners and the Longhorns is airing on FOX.