Oklahoma survived Texas after four overtimes Saturday afternoon, keeping its hopes of a Big 12 title alive in the process. One Texas supporter wasn’t too thrilled by the outcome.

Immediately following the final play of the game, an interception of Sam Ehlinger by Tre Brown, the camera panned to upset Longhorns fans giving the surrender cobra. One of them did not appreciate being part of the moment.

The female fan, clearly annoyed, proceeded to flick off the camera live on FOX. She’s going mega-viral in the aftermath.

She likely sums up how Texas fans are feeling after blowing numerous chances to win the game.

Texas Fan at the Texas/Oklahoma game. Guess who just lost? pic.twitter.com/x4McaV0nYd — Moonmadness (@Moonmadnesss) October 10, 2020

This Texas fan is fed up! pic.twitter.com/XnFrqjvBVv — Caleb (@DrSayre) October 10, 2020

Oklahoma actually blew yet another fourth quarter lead, allowing the Longhorns to score twice in the final four minutes of regulation to push it to overtime. In the extra session, the teams traded touchdowns twice. The third overtime saw a blocked kick by Oklahoma and a shank by Sooners kicker Gabe Brkic.

OU took the lead for good on a 25-yard pass from Spencer Rattler to Drake Stoops.

It’s going to be a tough year for Texas fans to get over this one. The Longhorns have now lost five of six to their main rival.