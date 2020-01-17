Texas Reportedly Close To Poaching Oklahoma Assistant Coach

The Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma is one of the fiercest in all of sports, and in the offseason the two Big 12 titans take great pride in poaching players and coaches from one another. So there should be plenty of fuel for the fire in 2020 if the Longhorns can land one of the Sooners’ top assistants.

According to Texas insider Anwar Richardson, Oklahoma special teams coordinator Jay Boulware has emerged as a leading candidate to fill the same role for the Longhorns. Per the report, he would also be the team’s tight ends coach – a position he has held before.

A move to Texas would be a reunion nearly 25 years in the making. Boulware played offensive tackle at Texas until 1992 and then quickly transitioned into coaching afterwards.

He served three years as a graduate assistant and tight ends coach at Texas before moving on to other programs.

Oklahoma special teams coordinator Jay Boulware has emerged into the leading candidate to coach the position and tight ends at Texas, according to my sources. Boulware has coached RBs and special teams at Oklahoma since 2013. In addition, he coached tight ends from 2013 to 2014. pic.twitter.com/dZVOgbDuNY — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) January 17, 2020

Over the past 20-plus years, Boulware has coached at Northern Illinois, Arizona, Stanford, Utah, Iowa State, Auburn, and Oklahoma.

His roles have mainly involved working with tight ends, running backs, and special teams.

Are Boulware and the Longhorns bound for a reunion in 2020? Stay tuned for the latest from Texas and Oklahoma.