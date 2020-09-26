The Big 12 Is Getting Ripped For How It Looks This Season

Two weeks ago, the Big 12 kicked off the 2020 college football season by being part of two massive upsets.

Unfortunately, the Big 12 was on the losing end of both. Iowa State entered the first week of the season as the No. 23 team in the country but fell to the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns.

Shortly after Iowa State was upset by Louisiana-Lafayette, Kansas State was stunned at home by Arkansas State. Two weeks later, the Big 12 is back in the bad graces of the college football world.

Oklahoma, the heavy favorite in the Big 12 jumped out to an early lead over Kansas State. However, the Sooners struggled in the second half, letting the Wildcats right back in the game.

That led to heavy criticism from fans watching the Big 12’s one true hope squander away their title shot.

Kansas State, which lost to Arkansas State and was down several players today, has tied Oklahoma. Big 12 is drowning. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) September 26, 2020

Oklahoma is going to win this game and all but one other Big 12 game and then give up about 70 points to Clemson in the Playoff. Everyone remain calm. Nature is healing and this is what it's like — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) September 26, 2020

Of course, nothing is written in stone this early in the season, but the Sooners are digging a massive hole in just the second game of the year.

Kansas State currently holds a 38-35 lead with just under three minutes left to play in the fourth quarter. A controversial decision from Lincoln Riley to punt the ball away late has fans losing their collective minds.

The Big 12 is in shambles right now and has to hope Texas continues to look solid over the rest of the 2020 season if Oklahoma can’t come back today.