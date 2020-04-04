Top CFB Transfer Chris Murray Tells Why He Chose Oklahoma

Earlier this week, the Oklahoma Sooners landed a commitment from one of the top transfers on the college football market.

Former UCLA offensive guard Chris Murray announced his commitment to the Sooners on Thursday. Murray, the No. 9 offensive guard recruit from the 2018 class, never struggled for playing time.

However, after Chip Kelly and company failed to find success, Murray decided to take his talents elsewhere. Lincoln Riley and the Sooners won’t complain after landing the top transfer.

Riley and company haven’t had any trouble finding success in the Big 12. But why did Murray decide to take his talents to Norman and not a different program?

He explained to 247Sports:

“I just felt like going there I could take my game to another level as far as development and the environment. I felt like I could be challenged every day in my last three years of college football. Just the talent and the mentality. I was able to see what they’re on, and it’s the type of mentality I want to be a part of. I feel like Coach B, he’s one of the best offensive line coaches in college football. I just felt comfortable putting my future in his hands on and off the field.”

The former 4-star offensive lineman started every game of his UCLA career.

Now he’s expected to come in and do the same thing for the Sooners during the 2020 season.