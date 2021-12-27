Top OL Transfer Announces Oklahoma Commitment

The Oklahoma Sooners have seen a ton of benefit from the NCAA transfer portal. Even though there’s a new head coach in Norman, they’re continuing to get some of the top players to join via transfer.

On Monday, former Cal offensive guard McKade Mettauer announced he is committing to Oklahoma. His post immediately earned him thousands of likes and retweets from happy Sooners fans.

Mettauer was a three-star prospect coming out of high school in 2019. But he quickly established himself as one of the top offensive guards in college football. He has extensive experience – 28 starts in 29 games – and earned All-Pac-12 honors while at Cal.

Fans on Twitter have flooded Mettauer’s comments section. He’s getting all kinds of love from eager Sooners fans:

Perhaps you were born for such a time as this. Esther 4:14 pic.twitter.com/XFtorKXmwL — McKade Mettauer 🐻 (@Mckade64) December 27, 2021

“O-Line! Absolutely thrilled to have you McKade. What a great surprise to start Monday. I hope you enjoy your time in Norman,” one fan replied.

“Welcome to OLINE U. listen to Coach B and soon you’ll be one of the NFL Greats that he has coached!! JORDAN BRAND OUDNA,” wrote another.

“BOOM! #Sooners pick up transfer Guard McKade Mettauer. Mettauer played for Cal and has played in all 29 games while being there. Good addition for Coach B!” a third fan wrote.

Given that Oklahoma is installing an entirely new offense this coming year, they need all of the experience they can get. Mettauer may play a position that gets overlooked, but he could wind up being an absolute steal for Oklahoma.