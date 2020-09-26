Trae Young Has Message For Fans Criticizing Spencer Rattler

On Saturday afternoon, the Oklahoma Sooners suffered a devastating upset loss at the hands of the Kansas State Wildcats.

Oklahoma opened a 28-7 lead early in the third quarter, thanks to star quarterback Spencer Rattlers’ fourth touchdown pass. Unfortunately for the Sooners, Rattler struggled behind a terrible offensive line over the last quarter and a half.

Kansas State outscored Oklahoma 31-7 after falling down 28-7 and walked out with a 38-35 win. Rattler struggled to find success over that stretch, throwing his third interception of the game to ice the victory for the Wildcats.

Following the game, there was plenty of criticism for the young quarterback. After three interceptions and a few questionable plays, Rattler looked very much like a first-year starter.

One person who isn’t bailing on the young quarterback is former Oklahoma basketball star Trae Young. Fox Sports analyst Joy Taylor said, “I welcome all Spencer Rattler slander. I want to keep track of y’all for future.”

Young saw that and said, “Same.”

Check it out.

Young clearly believes the young quarterback can turn it around over the next few games of the season.

That won’t take the sting away of his devastating loss, though. With only a conference schedule to play, the Sooners could very well be out of the playoff race after just their second game.

Rattler finished the game 30-of-41 passing for 387 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Next up for Oklahoma is a trip to Iowa State.