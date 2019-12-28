Update On Crowd Makeup At LSU vs. Oklahoma Game

The first of today’s College Football Playoff games has kicked off. The top ranked LSU Tigers take on No. 4 Oklahoma in a battle of explosive offenses. The winner advances to the national championship.

Fans of both schools have made their way to Atlanta to attend today’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. LSU was expected to have the crowd advantage. But the game’s turnout is much closer to a 50-50 fan split than previously anticipated.

Oklahoma fans have definitely showed up to cheer on the Sooners.

“Surprisingly, the crowd here at the Benz is pretty close to 50-50,” college football reporter Dan Wolken said on Twitter. “I’m seeing slightly more LSU people here but Oklahoma fans showed up.”

Other people on the ground say it’s not exactly 50-50, but closer to 60/40 or 70/30. Still, the Sooners appear to have a significant number of fans in attendance, but the advantage is to LSU.

LSU is the consensus favorite for today’s playoff game. Oklahoma needs to play sharp to pull off the upset.

Sooners QB Jalen Hurts will need to have the best game of his career and out-duel LSU QB Joe Burrow – a task no opposing quarterback has been able to accomplish this season.

But Hurts has always defeated the odds set against him throughout his collegiate career. We’ll see if he’s able to shock the world on Saturday.

LSU-Oklahoma is playing on ESPN.