Upset Alert: No. 3 Oklahoma Is Entering The Danger Zone

Oklahoma is the No. 3 team in college football, but the Sooners aren’t really playing like it against Kansas State this afternoon.

The Sooners jumped out to an early lead against the Wildcats, but Kansas State has hung around. Things are now tightening up in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma leads Kansas State, 35-28, with less than 12 minutes to play in the fourth quarter. The Sooners are officially on upset alert.

7-point game in Norman with 12 minutes left to play 👀 pic.twitter.com/mP4f79MdA3 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 26, 2020

Of course, jokes about Oklahoma’s defense are rolling in already.

Looking forward to Oklahoma making the playoff again and allowing 40+ points. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 26, 2020

Urban Meyer had a brutally honest comment on the Big 12’s defense earlier in the year.

“How about these numbers, it blows your mind,” Meyer said. “The last 10 years of the first three rounds (of the NFL Draft), the last 10 years, top three rounds, the SEC has 145 defensive players drafted in the first three rounds. The Big 12? Thirty-three. That’s inexcusable. I mean, the Big 12, you’re talking about as good of high school football in America in Texas. Now let’s go back. Texas has hired an elite coach in Chris Ash, Oklahoma, Alex Grinch. They’ve invested money in the defense, let’s see what happens. But until that changes, football is gonna be — you know, 20 years from now, you’ll still have to play great defense to win a championship.”

Oklahoma’s defense will need to get better moving forward.

