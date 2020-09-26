Urban Meyer Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Oklahoma’s Loss

It’s tough to tell this early in the season which teams will make the College Football Playoff. That being said, Oklahoma has put itself in quite a hole because of today’s loss to Kansas State.

Oklahoma led by as many as 21 points, but Lincoln Riley’s squad was unable to seal the deal. Kansas State, on the other, looked unstoppable in the fourth quarter of this game.

Dual-threat quarterback Skylar Thompson actually outperformed Spencer Rattler today. Not only did he have over 300 passing yards and four touchdowns, he took care of the football, which is something that Rattler failed to do.

Shortly after the game, FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff crew discussed what this loss means for the Sooners. According to Urban Meyer, the Sooners have lost any chance of making the Playoff.

“Oklahoma’s done,” Meyer said on FOX. “They can’t make the Playoff.”

Urban Meyer on FOX just now: "Oklahoma's done. They can't make the Playoff." I remember saying the same thing about his 2014 team after it lost to VT in its second game. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 26, 2020

Even though Oklahoma has overcome upset losses in previous years, the reality is this season is much different. The margin for error is so much smaller since teams are playing conference-only schedules.

It also doesn’t help that Oklahoma lost to a Kansas State team that fell short to Arkansas State in its season opener. That’s not going to sit well with the CFP selection committee.

The only thing Oklahoma can really do to keep its hopes of making the Playoff alive is win every game remaining on its schedule.