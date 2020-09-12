Urban Meyer Knows Why The Big 12 Always Struggles In The Playoff

A Big 12 team has never won a College Football Playoff game – former college football coach Urban Meyer thinks he knows why.

The Pac-12 is widely considered the worst of the Power Five conferences. But even the Pac-12 has won a College Football Playoff game – a feat the Big 12 has yet to accomplish. Oklahoma’s come close, but the Sooners can’t seem to slow down playoff offenses.

The Sooners were embarrassed by the LSU Tigers in last season’s semi-final. Burrow torched Oklahoma’s defense for 63 points in a blowout victory.

If Oklahoma – and the Big 12 for that matter – is going to win playoff games and eventually a national championship, defenses will have to drastically improve, according to Urban Meyer.

“How about these numbers, it blows your mind,” Meyer said, via 247Sports. “The last 10 years of the first three rounds (of the NFL Draft), the last 10 years, top three rounds, the SEC has 145 defensive players drafted in the first three rounds. The Big 12? Thirty-three. That’s inexcusable. I mean, the Big 12, you’re talking about as good of high school football in America in Texas. Now let’s go back. Texas has hired an elite coach in Chris Ash, Oklahoma, Alex Grinch. They’ve invested money in the defense, let’s see what happens. But until that changes, football is gonna be — you know, 20 years from now, you’ll still have to play great defense to win a championship.”

Meyer’s spot on here. The Big 12 has to focus on improving defenses if its going to have national success.

To be frank, the Big 12 has been an absolute embarrassment in the College Football Playoff.

Perhaps the conference can change its luck this season and win its first ever playoff game.