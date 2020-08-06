Urban Meyer Names College Football’s No. 1 Breakout Player

The 2020 college football season sits just a few weeks away and the pre-season predictions are starting to roll in.

On Thursday afternoon, the Fox College Football team made their preseason predictions for this year’s “breakout player.” Each college football expert named five players.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has his eyes on an Oklahoma quarterback. Likely starter Spencer Rattler is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, and Meyer is paying attention.

He’s predicting big things from the young quarterback this year. Meyer predicted he is the No. 1 breakout player for the 2020 college football season.

Rattler was a common pick, with four other analysts picking the Sooners quarterback as this year’s breakout player.

Here’s the full breakdown.

There's no shortage of players to be excited about this season 💪 Whose list of top 5 players to have a breakout season this fall do you agree with the most? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5BP3Du2xvt — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 6, 2020

It’s a smart choice from the Fox College Football analysts.

Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won back-to-back Heisman Trophies during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Both went on to become No. 1 overall picks in their respective drafts.

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts took over as the starting quarterback for the 2019 season. He out-produced both Mayfield and Murray in terms of yards, en route to becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Now it’s Rattler’s turn. He came to Oklahoma as one of the most highly-touted quarterbacks in the 2019 recruiting class. He was the No. 1 quarterback and No. 11 player in the class.

Can he live up to the hype this season?