USC Legend Matt Leinart Calls Out Oklahoma Football Fans: Fans React

Oklahoma and USC fans have been feuding from the moment Lincoln Riley left Norman for sunny California.

However, Sooners fans don't have much to say anymore.

Oklahoma lost its third straight game on Saturday. It was a blowout loss to the school's biggest rival, the Longhorns of Texas.

USC legend Matt Leinart is calling out any and all Oklahoma fans for all the "excuses" they're making this season.

"Oklahoma fans so mad with so many excuses and all points back to Lincoln. My god get over it and move on," said Leinart.

Oh boy. Here's what college football fans are saying about Leinart's tweet:

"Turns out they really have just been jealous all along. Feels good to be back," one fan wrote.

"I would have thought that trolling was beneath you and that you were better than that," one fan said.

"OU fans just forgot what coaching changes look like. To think that leaving a job is akin to treason is just insane. They also wanted Lincoln to individually meet with each player and family and apologize and then wait until after LOI day or something equally insane," a fan said.

It looks like Matt Leinart and Oklahoma football fans have a new rivalry.

Hopefully we all get luck and the Sooners and Trojans play each other in the coming years.