USC Reportedly Poaching Another Oklahoma Assistant

USC isn’t done hiring Oklahoma coaches in preparation for the 2022 season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, the Trojans are hiring Sooners graduate assistant Will Johnson.

Johnson will reportedly be a support staffer for USC. He was a former starting cornerback for Oklahoma before making the transition to coaching.

In his final game at Oklahoma, Johnson served as the team’s interim defensive backs coach. That’s because Oklahoma already lost a pair of integral coaches to USC.

Shortly after Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC, defensive coordinator and safeties coach Alex Grinch and cornerbacks coach Roy Manning followed him. Of course, that’s great news for USC because it gives the coaching staff some continuity.

USC is hiring Oklahoma defensive backs GA Will Johnson as a support staffer, a source tells @on3sports. Former Oklahoma starting cornerback who was on the Sooners staff the last three years. Was the interim DB coach for Oklahoma’s bowl game. https://t.co/k5bN5NhJoE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 14, 2022

Johnson is the sixth member of Oklahoma’s staff to leave for USC.

Linebackers coach Brian Odom, wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons and offensive analyst Conner McQueen also decided to make the jump from the Sooners to the Trojans.

It’ll be interesting to see how USC performs under Riley’s leadership next season.

USC is in dire need of a culture change, and it seems like Riley is helping out in that department.