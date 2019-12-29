Jalen Hurts’ collegiate career has come to an end in the blink of an eye. The dual-threat played for two college football blue-bloods in Alabama and Oklahoma, producing incredible on-field results. But his short stint with the Sooners came to an end on Saturday in a blowout loss to LSU.

It wasn’t the ending Hurts had scripted. But nonetheless, the OU QB had a tremendous year.

Hurts spent time reflecting on his Oklahoma career after the Sooners’ defeat on Saturday. He gave his honest thoughts on Saturday’s loss and how it’ll impact him moving forward.

“It’s supposed to hurt. This is not a good feeling. This is a feeling I’ve never felt before. It hurts me in my heart. When I decided to come to this school, I told coach Riley ‘I’m going to win you a national championship.’ … It hurts me the most because usually when you come up short in something you can come back and fix it. I can’t come back and fix it. I’ll never play college football again.”

Three’s no doubt Hurts is an incredible competitor. And Oklahoma’s loss on Saturday will haunt the quarterback for the foreseeable future.

You can check out everything Hurts had to say in the tweets below. ESPN’s Marty Smith shared the video from the postgame press conference:

Jalen Hurts discusses his final college football game, in a tremendous career.

(Part 1) pic.twitter.com/wOlIp0r7uX — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) December 29, 2019

Jalen Hurts postgame, Part 2: “It hurts me the most. I can’t come back and fix it. I’ll never play college football again.” pic.twitter.com/809hymqtth — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) December 29, 2019

Hurts has shown throughout his collegiate career his ability to bounce back and respond to adversity. There’s no doubt he’ll use Oklahoma’s loss to LSU and fuel and motivation moving forward.

One thing’s for sure – Hurts’ football career isn’t over just yet.