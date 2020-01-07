Unless Lincoln Riley dips into the graduate transfer market once again, Spencer Rattler has the inside track to be Oklahoma’s starting quarterback in 2020.

Rattler was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 Pro-Style quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class. He’s clearly quite talented, even if he has limited college experience (11 passing attempts this season).

Rattler seems to have already begun his offseason training program, and he’s been showing off a little bit for the cameras. Today, video emerged of the OU signal caller throwing a dime behind his back.

Sure, this throw will never happen in a game, but it’s pretty impressive to watch nonetheless.

If that’s not enough for you, check out this jump throw by Rattler from a few days ago.

This is a frozen rope thrown diagonally off one foot.

Spencer Rattler is a cheat code.pic.twitter.com/iLl27BEf3u — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) January 6, 2020

In eight months, we should get to see how Rattler fares when he’s handed the reins of the OU offense.

The Sooners open up the 2020 season against Missouri State on September 5.