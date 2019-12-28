Video: Oklahoma Safety Brendan Radley-Hiles Ejected For Targeting

The Oklahoma Sooners were already in serious trouble before losing one of the team’s best defensive players.

Star safety Brendan Radley-Hiles levied a massive hit on LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire early in the second quarter. The hit was not flagged on the play, but a booth initiated review found Radley-Hiles guilty of targeting and ejected him from the game.

Here’s the play.

Oklahoma DB #44 Brendan Radley-Hiles was flagged and ejected for targeting on this play. pic.twitter.com/E6zjmLgLyU — Decaf Metcalf ☕ (@FTBeard11) December 28, 2019

The Tigers took advantage of the penalty, scoring on Joe Burrow’s fourth touchdown pass of the game.

Radley-Hiles’ ejection comes just a few minutes after the official missed a major call late in the first quarter.

As the Sooners attempted to respond to a second LSU touchdown, the officials missed a major call. Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a pass down the sideline to wide receiver Jadon Haselwood.

Haselwood was clearly interfered with by LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. on the play, but the officials did not call pass interference.

Oklahoma entered the game without two starters on defense and lost star linebacker Kenneth Murray to an injury in the first quarter. Murray has been working with the training staff to get back in the game.

Oklahoma trails 28-7 with over 12 minutes remaining in the first half. Can Jalen Hurts and company find a spark on offense and get back into the game?

Stay tuned for the latest.