Video: Refs Miss Blatant Penalty In LSU vs. Oklahoma

On Saturday afternoon, the LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners took the field for their College Football Playoff semifinal match-up.

Oklahoma started with a disastrous three-and-out before LSU went right down the field in three plays for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. The Sooners found some momentum on offense and answered with a touchdown of their own to knot the game at 7.

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow and the LSU offense didn’t wait long to respond. The Tigers found another touchdown to take a 14-7 lead in the first quarter.

As the Sooners attempted to respond, the officials missed a major call. Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a pass down the sideline to wide receiver Jadon Haselwood.

Haselwood was clearly interfered with by LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. on the play, but the officials did not call pass interference.

Here’s the play.

Stingley clearly grabbed hold of Haselwood on the play, but the officials failed to notice the infraction.

Oklahoma was forced to punt after the missed call, giving LSU yet another chance on offense – and the Tigers took advantage. Joe Burrow hit Justin Jefferson down the sideline for his third touchdown pass.

LSU leads Oklahoma 21-7 late in the first quarter.