Watch: 4-Star OL Commits To Oklahoma, Flashes ‘Horns Down’ Gesture

Duncanville (Tex.) four-star offensive tackle Savion Byrd announced his commitment to Oklahoma in bold fashion on Wednesday morning.

Byrd chose the Sooners over Texas, LSU, SMU and Auburn. He revealed his pick as part of CBS Sports’ National Signing Day coverage.

As you can see below, Byrd immediately jumped into the fray of the Oklahoma-Texas rivalry, flashing the “horns down” hand signal shortly after announcing for the Sooners.

It seems like we’re seeing OU commits taunt Texas on a yearly basis with displays of “horns down.”

BREAKING: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ OT Savion Byrd just made it official and committed to Oklahoma! @bartonsimmons also explained just what kind of player Lincoln Riley and the Sooners are getting. Watch our #NSD show LIVE on: https://t.co/elH2nbAtHa pic.twitter.com/MFKEbw07Gw — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 16, 2020

Byrd is the No. 9 offensive tackle and No. 62 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

“Among the nation’s top offensive line prospects in the 2021 class. Could provide position versatility at tackle or guard,” reads Byrd’s 247Sports Scouting Report. “Projects to high-major level at either position and in general owns long-term early-round NFL Draft ceiling.”

Currently, Oklahoma has the No. 1 recruiting class in the Big 12 and the No. 7 one in the nation.