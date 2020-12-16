The Spun

Watch: 4-Star OL Commits To Oklahoma, Flashes ‘Horns Down’ Gesture

An Oklahoma Sooners football helmet on the field.NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 18: An Oklahoma Sooners helmet is seen during warmups before the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats October 18, 2014 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Wildcats defeated the Sooners 31-30. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Duncanville (Tex.) four-star offensive tackle Savion Byrd announced his commitment to Oklahoma in bold fashion on Wednesday morning.

Byrd chose the Sooners over Texas, LSU, SMU and Auburn. He revealed his pick as part of CBS Sports’ National Signing Day coverage.

As you can see below, Byrd immediately jumped into the fray of the Oklahoma-Texas rivalry, flashing the “horns down” hand signal shortly after announcing for the Sooners.

It seems like we’re seeing OU commits taunt Texas on a yearly basis with displays of “horns down.”

Byrd is the No. 9 offensive tackle and No. 62 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

“Among the nation’s top offensive line prospects in the 2021 class. Could provide position versatility at tackle or guard,” reads Byrd’s 247Sports Scouting Report. “Projects to high-major level at either position and in general owns long-term early-round NFL Draft ceiling.”

Currently, Oklahoma has the No. 1 recruiting class in the Big 12 and the No. 7 one in the nation.


