Watch: Lincoln Riley Shares Epic Snow Day Hype Video

While some people are fleeing the massive snow storm that hit the Southeast and Southwest and knocked out power for millions, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley is embracing the winter weather.

In a new hype video for Oklahoma, the Sooners head coach walks onto the snowy football field as a news report of the winter blast plays in the background. Riley is met at midfield by some of his assistants, who ask him if it’s a “Snow Day.”

When Riley answers in the affirmative, the whistle blows and the coaches split into two sides. They then start playing football in the snow (which can’t be much harder than playing Tulane), running and passing the ball before playfully dogpiling one-another in the endzone.

“Snow Day,” Riley tweeted in a caption for the video. “#OUDNA”

You can watch the full video below:

2020 was an up-and-down season for the Sooners. Some early season losses knocked them out of the national title race early, but they rallied at the end of the season to win the Big 12 before crushing Florida in the Cotton Bowl.

Oklahoma finished the season 9-2 and were ranked No. 6 in the AP poll. Not bad for a team that started 1-2.

The Sooners will once again have the top recruiting class in the Big 12 heading into next season. Per 247Sports, their 16-man class ranks No. 11 in the nation and No. 1 in the Big 12.

Things are looking good for the Sooners – even in the heavy snow.