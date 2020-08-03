Watch: Oklahoma Football Releases Training Camp Hype Video

Oklahoma football is getting back to work to prepare for the fast-approaching 2020 season.

The Sooners have been out of commission since March when the team shutdown in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Months later, the team is back on the football field to prepare for the upcoming season.

The Big 12 has yet to make a decision on the 2020 season. All other Power Five conferences have made adjustments to the 2020 schedules, primarily eliminating the non-conference schedules of each program. The Big 12 is expected to follow a similar path. But no concrete decisions have been made.

As a result, Oklahoma football is back to work, gearing up for the 2020 season. Luckily, a camera crew was granted access to the Sooners’ first preseason practice. Take a look at Oklahoma’s preseason hype video below.

Let us show you how we do it.#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/nIBmBqKiNq — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 3, 2020

Oklahoma football’s entering a new era this season. Jalen Hurts is off to the NFL, meaning the Sooners will usher in a new starter this year. Insert Spencer Rattler.

The five-star high school recruit is one of the more heralded youngsters in college football. With Lincoln Riley at the helm, Rattler should excel in the Oklahoma offense. He has the capability of becoming a college football superstar in coming years.

Riley, Rattler and the Oklahoma Sooners open the 2020 season on Aug. 29 against Missouri State – for now. The Big 12 may wind up deciding to forego non-conference games, as many expect will happen in coming weeks.