Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is off to a perfect start as the Sooners’ starter against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday.

Being an Oklahoma quarterback is no easy task. Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts are the Sooners’ last three starting quarterbacks. Rattler is hoping to be the next college football star signal-caller to suit up for the Oklahoma offense. So far, so good.

Rattler is torching the Missouri State defense in Oklahoma’s season-opener Saturday evening. Granted, it’s Missouri State. But the five-star redshirt freshman is putting on an absolute show.

Rattler is 6-for-6 for 164 yards and two touchdowns through less than a quarter of play on Saturday. If he keeps it up, this could be one of the best starting debuts we’ve ever seen.

Check out a few of Rattler’s first-quarter highlights below.

Yes, it’s Missouri State – but you don’t see many quarterbacks start out this hot. Spencer Rattler is proving why so many rated him a five-star prospect during his high-school career.

We’ve seen this from Oklahoma quarterbacks before – including Hurts, Murray and Mayfield. But until the Sooners win a College Football Playoff game, the program will continue to be viewed as just a conference champion for the time being.

Perhaps Rattler can be the first Oklahoma quarterback to win a College Football Playoff game. First, he’ll look to continue torching the Missouri State defense on Saturday evening.