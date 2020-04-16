Analyst Predicts College Football’s No. 1 RB In 2020

Oklahoma State’s traditionally been known for its gun-slinging quarterbacks and elite receivers. But entering the 2020 season, the Cowboys may just have the best running back in college football.

College football analyst Barton Simmons of 247Sports recently released his top 25 running backs in college football for the 2020 season. Clemson’s Travis Etienne and Alabama’s Najee Harris are elite. But neither tops Simmons’ ranking.

Oklahoma State’s Hubbard checks in as the best running back in college football ahead of the 2020 season.

Simmons has plenty of reasons behind his ranking. But Hubbard’s historic yardage total in 2019 puts him atop the list.

“The nation’s leading rusher finished the season with 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns joined Oklahoma State legend Barry Sanders as only the second player in program history to surpass the 2K plateau in a season,” Simmons wrote on 247Sports.

Hubbard’s 2019-20 statistical performance is remarkable – especially considering he had just one game all year in which he had less than 100 yards. The Cowboys’ RB also had seven multi-score games last year.

It’s tough to argue against Hubbard as the best back in the sport. But many consider Clemson’s Etienne as the more elite, complete back.

Nonetheless, Hubbard enters the 2020 season as a definite Heisman candidate.