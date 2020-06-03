Big 12 Football Player Announces He Tested Positive For COVID-19

Oklahoma State star linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga announced on Tuesday evening he’s tested positive for COVID-19. The elite prospect believes he may have contracted the disease from a recent protest he attended.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been a bit out of the spotlight since the tragic death of George Floyd. The death has sparked protests in major cities across the U.S. Ongoing protests across the nation have created a scenario in which coronavirus cases could increase in coming weeks.

Ogbongbemiga believes he may have caught the disease at a recent protest in Tulsa. He shared a message on Tuesday night encouraging protesters to “take care of yourself and stay safe.”

“After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Ogbongbemiga wrote on Twitter. “Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe.”

It’s unclear if he is experiencing any symptoms at the moment. We’re certainly wishing the best for Ogbongbemiga and his family during this time.

Ogbongbemiga was a breakout star for the Cowboys’ defense this past season. The junior linebacker had 100 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and a pick in the 2019 season. He now enters the 2020 season as one of the top defensive players in the Big 12.

We’re looking forward to seeing Ogbongbemiga take the field for the Oklahoma State defense this upcoming season.