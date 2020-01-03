Big Ten Program Poaches Top Assistant Coach From Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State

The Oklahoma State Cowboys won eight regular season games this year thanks in part to first-year quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson quickly implementing his scheme. But it looks like Gleeson’s time at Stillwater is being cut short by an ambitious Big Ten team.

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, Gleeson has agreed to become the offensive coordinator at Rutgers. The move comes on the heels of multiple Power Five teams expressing interest

Gleeson is a New Jersey native who spent his first 12 years coaching various schools in the Garden State.

Oklahoma State OC Sean Gleeson agrees to 3-year deal to be Rutgers’ new OC, sources told @Stadium https://t.co/yAzHziPwE9 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 3, 2020

Prior to joining Gundy’s staff, Gleeson worked his entire coaching career at schools throughout the state. After graduating Williams College in 2006, he spent his first four years at the Delbarton School before getting his start in the college ranks.

He spent two years as the Fairleigh Dickinson-Fordham offensive coordinator before becoming a positional coach at Princeton in 2013. Gleeson worked his way up to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017.

In joining the Scarlet Knights, Gleeson joins forces with newly-hired head coach Greg Schiano.

Now, Mike Gundy and the Cowboys will have to spend their second straight offseason looking for a new offensive coordinator.

Who will replace Gleeson in Stillwater?