Oklahoma State’s quarterback depth is reportedly taking a hit ahead of the 2020 college football season.

Pete Thamel is reporting that Cowboys three-star quarterback Brendan Costello is planning on entering his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Costello was the No. 17 dual-threat quarterback recruit in the 2019 class. The former three-star recruit did not play for the Cowboys last season.

The California native committed to Oklahoma State over Michigan State, Utah, SDSU and Georgia, among other programs, coming out of high school.

It’s unclear what schools Costello will have interest in transferring to.

Costello was one of Oklahoma State’s highest-rated commits in the 2019 class. He took a redshirt year last season and has four years of eligibility left.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy commented on Costello last April.

“He hasn’t been out there a lot in the reps,” Gundy said. “He’s not getting that work, but we did work him last Friday, and he played very well. I don’t know what his numbers are, I think he was like 5-of-6 for 120 yards. He played better than you would expect of a high school kid.”

Oklahoma State has added to its quarterback depth with recent signings, including four-star Shane Illingworth, who might be the program’s future at the position.