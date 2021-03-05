Oklahoma State Coach Gives Update On Cade Cunningham Ankle Injury

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham is a Naismith Trophy semifinalist, and a favorite to go No. 1 in the 2021 NBA Draft. During last night’s loss to Baylor, the superstar guard went down with an ankle injury.

With less than 45 seconds left in the game, and the Cowboys down 77-69, Cunningham raced to try and score a quick bucket to keep the team in the game. He wound up twisting his ankle while trying to go by a Baylor defender, and went down. The team went on to lose 81-70.

It was a scary moment for Oklahoma State, especially given how late in the game it came, and the moment of the season that we’re in. OSU has one more regular season game before the Big 12 Tournament kicks off the team’s postseason run.

“Honestly, I had it right in front of me,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said of the play after the game, via the Tulsa World. “I didn’t see anything unusual other than he stepped on the basketball and rolled it, so we’ll get an evaluation, and as soon as we know more obviously pass it along.”

Cade Cunningham hurt in Oklahoma State 81-70 loss to Baylor. Cowboys HC Mike Boynton said, “I didn’t see any anything unusual other than he stepped on a guy’s foot and rolled it. He’ll get an evaluation, and as soon as we know more obviously pass it to you all.” pic.twitter.com/DFwPaEp6Gz — Bryan Keating (@KOCOKeating) March 5, 2021

“We’re first and foremost worried about his future,” Boynton continued. “As much as winning and representing our program is, my commitment to these kids is always first, so I want to make sure he’s okay.

“If he’s okay, he’ll continue to work with us, and if it’s anything more serious than it feels like it is right now, we’ll evaluate how we’ll move forward.”

Boynton doesn’t seem overly concerned with Cade Cunningham’s status moving forward, but playing it safe with his program’s superstar player is probably the right move here.

OSU faces West Virginia on the road to wrap up its season at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Big 12 Tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, March 10.

Update: More on Cunningham’s status heading into the weekend.

Cade Cunningham update, per source: Sprained ankle. Will receive treatment today and will re-evaluate tonight/tomorrow. Questionable tomorrow at West Virginia. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 5, 2021

Hopefully he can go, but we’ll find out more tomorrow.