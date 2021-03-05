The Spun

Oklahoma State Coach Gives Update On Cade Cunningham Ankle Injury

Cade Cunningham skies for a huge dunk.MIDDLE VILLAGE, NEW YORK - APRIL 05: Cade Cunningham #1 of Montverde Academy attempts a shot against IMG Academy in the semifinal of the GEICO High School National Tournament at Christ the King High School on April 05, 2019 in Middle Village, New York. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham is a Naismith Trophy semifinalist, and a favorite to go No. 1 in the 2021 NBA Draft. During last night’s loss to Baylor, the superstar guard went down with an ankle injury.

With less than 45 seconds left in the game, and the Cowboys down 77-69, Cunningham raced to try and score a quick bucket to keep the team in the game. He wound up twisting his ankle while trying to go by a Baylor defender, and went down. The team went on to lose 81-70.

It was a scary moment for Oklahoma State, especially given how late in the game it came, and the moment of the season that we’re in. OSU has one more regular season game before the Big 12 Tournament kicks off the team’s postseason run.

“Honestly, I had it right in front of me,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said of the play after the game, via the Tulsa World. “I didn’t see anything unusual other than he stepped on the basketball and rolled it, so we’ll get an evaluation, and as soon as we know more obviously pass it along.”

“We’re first and foremost worried about his future,” Boynton continued. “As much as winning and representing our program is, my commitment to these kids is always first, so I want to make sure he’s okay.

“If he’s okay, he’ll continue to work with us, and if it’s anything more serious than it feels like it is right now, we’ll evaluate how we’ll move forward.”

Boynton doesn’t seem overly concerned with Cade Cunningham’s status moving forward, but playing it safe with his program’s superstar player is probably the right move here.

OSU faces West Virginia on the road to wrap up its season at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Big 12 Tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, March 10.

[Tulsa World]

Update: More on Cunningham’s status heading into the weekend.

Hopefully he can go, but we’ll find out more tomorrow.


