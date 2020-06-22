No. 1 Recruit Cade Cunningham Announces Decision On Future

Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2020 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has announced a decision on his future.

The five-star point guard is committed to play at Oklahoma State, but the Cowboys received an NCAA Tournament ban for 2021.

There has been speculation about Cunningham’s commitment. No one would blame him if he decided to play elsewhere in the wake of Oklahoma State’s NCAA sanctions.

But Cunningham has decided to stay put. The five-star recruit announced his decision on Monday morning.

“Unswerving in allegiance,” Cunningham announced on Twitter.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton had told reporters that all options were being considered for Cunningham.

“We’re gonna try to look at all the options, whatever they are: G League, overseas, transfer to another school, stay at Oklahoma State,” he said. “I didn’t spend four years recruiting him to abandon what’s important for him.”

That loyalty has paid off, as Cunningham has decided to stay put at Oklahoma State.

Cunningham, a 6-foot-6 point guard, is an Arlington, Texas native. He played in high school at Montverde Academy in Florida.

The five-star recruit is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2021 NBA Draft. Cunningham won’t be playing in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, but Oklahoma State fans will still get to enjoy him in 2020-21.