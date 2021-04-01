Cade Cunningham Officially Announces NBA Draft Decision

The belief throughout this college basketball season was that Cade Cunningham would be a one-and-done player. On Thursday, the Oklahoma State star officially declared for the NBA Draft.

Cunningham was awfully impressive in his only season with the Cowboys, averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

The best performance during Cunningham’s time at Oklahoma State came against Oklahoma in the regular season. He scored 40 points in an overtime victory.

With Cunningham leading the way, Oklahoma State made it to the Round of 32 in this year’s NCAA Tournament. The program was also a win away from capturing the Big 12 Championship.

Cade Cunningham has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft ✔️ @brhoops pic.twitter.com/bYv9hSGH1M — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 1, 2021

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton expressed just how much he enjoyed coaching Cunningham following the team’s heartbreaking loss to Oregon State in the NCAA Tournament.

“He just wanted to be coached. He wanted to be challenged. He wanted to be put in position to have success. He wanted to do everything he could to help,” Boynton said. “It was never about his draft status, it was never about his points, it was never about anything that was personal. Everything he did every day was poured into our program. I hope he had as good of an experience playing as I did coaching him.”

Just about every mock draft that has been made this year has Cunningham coming off the board first. His 6-foot-8 frame paired with his ball-handling skills makes him such a unique prospect.

Cunningham will face sky-high expectations when he enters the NBA, but he proved this year that he has what it takes to become a perennial All-Star.