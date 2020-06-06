On Friday, the NCAA dropped the hammer on Oklahoma State’s basketball program this afternoon, handing out a postseason ban for the 2020-21 season and three years probation.

It’s a major punishment for the Cowboys program and one that should strike fear in the hearts of several other programs. Kansas, LSU and other programs were also named in the investigation.

Not long after the NCAA handed down its decision, fans and analysts alike wondered what would happen to Cade Cunningham. The No. 1 recruit in the 2020 class signed with Oklahoma State.

However, with a postseason ban looming, will he stay with the Cowboys? If he decides to leave, college basketball analyst Gary Parrish suggested many programs will reach out to the top recruit. One program, though, would be “front and center.”

Here’s what Parrish had to say, via 247Sports:

“His brother is on staff, that probably matters, some,” Parrish said of Cunningham possibly sticking with Oklahoma State, “but I promise you, every school that was in there before he signed with Oklahoma State, they’ll be back in there right now. Kentucky probably front and center.”

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton said they’re going to look at all options for Cunningham – including leaving the Cowboys.

“We’re gonna try to look at all the options, whatever they are: G-League, overseas, transfer to another school, stay at Oklahoma State,” Boynton said. “Whatever he decides is best for his future, I’m gonna support.”

Will he stay at Oklahoma State?